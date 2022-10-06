Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,569. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also
