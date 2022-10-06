PAZ Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158,155.23 (PAZ)

PAZ (PAZ) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PAZ has a total market cap of $158,155.23 and $26,182.00 worth of PAZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAZ has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. One PAZ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAZ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

PAZ Profile

PAZ launched on March 1st, 2022. PAZ’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAZ is worldpeacetoken.io. PAZ’s official Twitter account is @worldpeace_io.

PAZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAZ (PAZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAZ has a current supply of 77,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PAZ is 0.00000211 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $268.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldpeacetoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.