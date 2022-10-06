PearDAO (PEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.44 Million

PearDAO (PEX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One PearDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PearDAO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. PearDAO has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $177,436.00 worth of PearDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PearDAO

PearDAO (PEX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2022. PearDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,857,637 tokens. PearDAO’s official website is peardao.io. The official message board for PearDAO is officialpeardao.medium.com. PearDAO’s official Twitter account is @officialpeardao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PearDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PearDAO (PEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PearDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 52,300,308.32 in circulation. The last known price of PearDAO is 0.15999901 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $270,140.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peardao.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PearDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PearDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PearDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

