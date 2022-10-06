Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given New GBX 998 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $929.71.

Pearson Stock Down 0.2 %

Pearson stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 496,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

