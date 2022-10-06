PeeCoin Charts (PEECOIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34,583.14

PeeCoin Charts (PEECOIN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PeeCoin Charts token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PeeCoin Charts has a total market capitalization of $34,583.14 and approximately $25,659.00 worth of PeeCoin Charts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeeCoin Charts has traded up 73.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About PeeCoin Charts

PeeCoin Charts’ launch date was March 9th, 2022. PeeCoin Charts’ official message board is peecoin.medium.com/peecoin-live-on-pancakeswap-5bddd4884fa. PeeCoin Charts’ official Twitter account is @peecoinapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeeCoin Charts is peecoin.app. The Reddit community for PeeCoin Charts is https://reddit.com/r/peecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PeeCoin Charts Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PeeCoin Charts (PEECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PeeCoin Charts has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PeeCoin Charts is 0.00006111 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peecoin.app/.”

