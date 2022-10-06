Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 22,253 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

