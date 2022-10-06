Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 48,915 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,915 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

