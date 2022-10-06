Pendal Group Ltd Buys 3,656 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Envista by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Up 0.3 %

NVST opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.