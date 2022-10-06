Pendal Group Ltd Buys 6,800 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,955,000 after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $171.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

