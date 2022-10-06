Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $144.05 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.08 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

