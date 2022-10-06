Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $236.35 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.56 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

