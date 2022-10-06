Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 354.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,322.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 314,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

