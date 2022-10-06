Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $240.51 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $180.42 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

