Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

