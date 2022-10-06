Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

GM stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

