Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Life Storage by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Life Storage by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Life Storage by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

LSI opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.73. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.