Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.17 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 151.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.58%.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

