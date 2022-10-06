Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,840 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

