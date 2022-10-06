Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

