Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 14,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

UDR opened at $41.08 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

