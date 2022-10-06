Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 18,224 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCU opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

