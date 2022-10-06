Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 206 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 33.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.2 %

NOW stock opened at $420.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 462.18, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.35.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

