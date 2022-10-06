Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 654 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FN opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.