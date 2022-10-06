Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 912 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $21,338,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 196,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $10,922,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX stock opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

