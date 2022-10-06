Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $735,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 54.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.58.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $293.92 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.04 and its 200 day moving average is $337.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

