Pendal Group Ltd Sells 138,376 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 138,376 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ENI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.
ENI Price Performance
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.
ENI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.
ENI Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.