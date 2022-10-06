Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,258 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 571.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $178.11 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.