Perion Self Reported Market Cap Hits $827,936.76 (PERC)

Perion (PERC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Perion token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. Perion has a total market capitalization of $827,936.76 and $22,375.00 worth of Perion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perion has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Perion Token Profile

Perion’s genesis date was August 6th, 2021. Perion’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,865,000 tokens. Perion’s official message board is medium.com/@periondao. Perion’s official Twitter account is @periondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perion’s official website is perion.gg.

Perion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perion (PERC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Perion has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Perion is 0.21615334 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $31,290.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perion.gg/.”

