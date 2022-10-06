PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 919,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.18 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

