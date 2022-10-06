Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

