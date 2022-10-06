Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,418,000 after acquiring an additional 317,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

