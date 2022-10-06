PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust Sells 35,000,000 Shares

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 56,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,223,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,669 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

