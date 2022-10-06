Phenix Finance (PHNX) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Phenix Finance (PHNX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Phenix Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Phenix Finance has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $8,345.00 worth of Phenix Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phenix Finance has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phenix Finance

PHNX is a token. Its launch date was March 27th, 2022. Phenix Finance’s official Twitter account is @phenixfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phenix Finance is https://reddit.com/r/phenixfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phenix Finance’s official website is phenix.finance.

Buying and Selling Phenix Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Phenix Finance (PHNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Phenix Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Phenix Finance is 0.00774055 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,954.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phenix.finance/.”

