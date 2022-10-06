Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

PM opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

