Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %

PM opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.