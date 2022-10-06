Phoenix Token Price Down 10.7% This Week (PHX)

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Token has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Token has a total market cap of $52,050.44 and approximately $39,062.00 worth of Phoenix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix Token Token Profile

Phoenix Token (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Phoenix Token’s total supply is 176,406,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,959,585 tokens. Phoenix Token’s official Twitter account is @phoenix__phx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenix Token is www.phx.finance. The official message board for Phoenix Token is medium.com/phoenix-finance.

Phoenix Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenix Token (PHX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phoenix Token has a current supply of 176,406,168 with 32,959,585 in circulation. The last known price of Phoenix Token is 0.00164786 USD and is up 4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $43,264.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phx.finance/.”

