PhotoChromic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,255.00 (PHCR)

PhotoChromic (PHCR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, PhotoChromic has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One PhotoChromic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhotoChromic has a market capitalization of $121,293.16 and $12,255.00 worth of PhotoChromic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PhotoChromic

PhotoChromic was first traded on November 14th, 2021. PhotoChromic’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PhotoChromic is medium.com/photochromic. PhotoChromic’s official Twitter account is @photo_chromic and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhotoChromic’s official website is photochromic.io.

Buying and Selling PhotoChromic

According to CryptoCompare, “PhotoChromic (PHCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PhotoChromic has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PhotoChromic is 0.00023304 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $745.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://photochromic.io/.”

