Phuture DeFi Index (PDI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $101,532.09

Phuture DeFi Index (PDI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Phuture DeFi Index has a total market cap of $101,532.09 and $15,317.00 worth of Phuture DeFi Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture DeFi Index token can now be purchased for approximately $83.69 or 0.00418900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phuture DeFi Index has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

Phuture DeFi Index Profile

Phuture DeFi Index was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Phuture DeFi Index’s total supply is 1,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213 tokens. The official website for Phuture DeFi Index is www.phuture.finance. Phuture DeFi Index’s official Twitter account is @pdi_index and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phuture DeFi Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Phuture DeFi Index (PDI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phuture DeFi Index has a current supply of 1,597 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Phuture DeFi Index is 84.3801434 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $204.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phuture.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture DeFi Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phuture DeFi Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phuture DeFi Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

