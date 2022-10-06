PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Up 5.8 %

PHX stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $139.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.62. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $64,623.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,172,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,491 shares of company stock worth $291,958. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SG3 Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.