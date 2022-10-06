Pi INU (PINU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,863.00

Pi INU (PINU) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Pi INU has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pi INU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pi INU has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $10,863.00 worth of Pi INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,062.30 or 1.00044767 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063983 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Pi INU Profile

Pi INU is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2021. Pi INU’s total supply is 3,141,592,653,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,801,592,653,589 tokens. Pi INU’s official Twitter account is @pi_inu_official. Pi INU’s official website is pi-inu.com.

Buying and Selling Pi INU

According to CryptoCompare, “Pi INU (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pi INU has a current supply of 3,141,592,653,589 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pi INU is 0.00000036 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,833.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pi-inu.com.”

