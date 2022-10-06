Piccolo Inu Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,694.00 (PINU)

Piccolo Inu (PINU) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Piccolo Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Piccolo Inu has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $10,694.00 worth of Piccolo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Piccolo Inu has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Piccolo Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Piccolo Inu Token Profile

Piccolo Inu was first traded on October 22nd, 2021. Piccolo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Piccolo Inu is www.piccolotoken.com. Piccolo Inu’s official Twitter account is @piccoloinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Piccolo Inu is https://reddit.com/r/piccoloinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Piccolo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Piccolo Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Piccolo Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piccolo Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $33.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.piccolotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piccolo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piccolo Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Piccolo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Piccolo Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Piccolo Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.