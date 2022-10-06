Pikachu Inu (PIKACHU) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Pikachu Inu (PIKACHU) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Pikachu Inu has a market capitalization of $340,136.67 and approximately $9,152.00 worth of Pikachu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pikachu Inu has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Pikachu Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pikachu Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Pikachu Inu Profile

Pikachu Inu’s launch date was October 15th, 2021. Pikachu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,600,000,000,000 tokens. Pikachu Inu’s official Twitter account is @pikachuinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pikachu Inu’s official website is pikachuinu.com.

Pikachu Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pikachu Inu (PIKACHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pikachu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pikachu Inu is 0 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,356.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pikachuinu.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pikachu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pikachu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pikachu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pikachu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pikachu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.