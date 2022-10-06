Pikachu Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIKACHU)

Pikachu Inu (PIKACHU) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Pikachu Inu has a total market capitalization of $303,113.94 and approximately $9,152.00 worth of Pikachu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pikachu Inu has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Pikachu Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Pikachu Inu

Pikachu Inu launched on October 15th, 2021. Pikachu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,600,000,000,000 tokens. Pikachu Inu’s official Twitter account is @pikachuinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pikachu Inu is pikachuinu.com.

Buying and Selling Pikachu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Pikachu Inu (PIKACHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pikachu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pikachu Inu is 0 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,356.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pikachuinu.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pikachu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pikachu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pikachu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

