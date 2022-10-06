Piston (PSTN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,477.00

Piston (PSTN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Piston token can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00010382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Piston has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $11,477.00 worth of Piston was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Piston has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Piston

Piston’s launch date was April 1st, 2022. Piston’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Piston’s official Twitter account is @mydefi_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Piston is piston-token.com.

Buying and Selling Piston

According to CryptoCompare, “Piston (PSTN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Piston has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Piston is 2.10416236 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,618.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piston-token.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piston directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Piston should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Piston using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

