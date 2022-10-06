Pizza Game Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $506,160.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza Game (PIZZA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Pizza Game token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza Game has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Pizza Game has a total market capitalization of $506,160.00 and approximately $11,121.00 worth of Pizza Game was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004895 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001806 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.01613122 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Pizza Game Profile

Pizza Game is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2022. Pizza Game’s total supply is 3,859,558,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,558,539 tokens. The official website for Pizza Game is pizza.game. Pizza Game’s official Twitter account is @pizzadotgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pizza Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Pizza Game (PIZZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Pizza Game has a current supply of 3,859,558,539.85 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pizza Game is 0.00013429 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,814.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pizza.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza Game directly using U.S. dollars.

