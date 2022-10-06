Planet Inverse Hits One Day Trading Volume of $60,264.00 (XIV)

Planet Inverse (XIV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Planet Inverse token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Planet Inverse has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Planet Inverse has a market cap of $202,861.20 and approximately $60,264.00 worth of Planet Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Planet Inverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Planet Inverse Token Profile

Planet Inverse launched on March 6th, 2021. Planet Inverse’s total supply is 46,424,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,435,498 tokens. The official website for Planet Inverse is planetinverse.com. The Reddit community for Planet Inverse is https://reddit.com/r/projectinverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Planet Inverse is planetinverse.medium.com. Planet Inverse’s official Twitter account is @vaultkeepers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Planet Inverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Planet Inverse (XIV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Planet Inverse has a current supply of 46,424,301.73645009 with 33,435,498.36560896 in circulation. The last known price of Planet Inverse is 0.00624703 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $42,204.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetinverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Planet Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Planet Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Planet Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Planet Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Planet Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.