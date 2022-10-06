Plant Empires (PEFI) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Plant Empires (PEFI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Plant Empires token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plant Empires has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. Plant Empires has a market cap of $1.72 million and $9,657.00 worth of Plant Empires was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Plant Empires Profile

Plant Empires launched on June 23rd, 2022. Plant Empires’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,005 tokens. Plant Empires’ official Twitter account is @plantempires and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plant Empires is plantempires.io.

Plant Empires Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plant Empires (PEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Plant Empires has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plant Empires is 0.0056858 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,831.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plantempires.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plant Empires directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plant Empires should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plant Empires using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

