Plant Exodus One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,537.00 (PEXO)

Plant Exodus (PEXO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Plant Exodus has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plant Exodus has a total market cap of $120,250.89 and approximately $12,537.00 worth of Plant Exodus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plant Exodus token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Plant Exodus

Plant Exodus was first traded on October 19th, 2021. Plant Exodus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Plant Exodus’ official Twitter account is @plantexodus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plant Exodus is www.plantexodus.com. The official message board for Plant Exodus is www.youtube.com/c/plantexodus.

Plant Exodus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plant Exodus (PEXO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Plant Exodus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plant Exodus is 0.0040281 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $156.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.plantexodus.com/.”

