Plant Vs Undead (PVU) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Plant Vs Undead has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Plant Vs Undead token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Plant Vs Undead has a total market capitalization of $188,297.64 and $55,841.00 worth of Plant Vs Undead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Plant Vs Undead Profile

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2021. Plant Vs Undead’s total supply is 299,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,206,241 tokens. The official message board for Plant Vs Undead is plantvsundead.substack.com. The official website for Plant Vs Undead is plantvsundead.com. Plant Vs Undead’s official Twitter account is @vs_nft.

Buying and Selling Plant Vs Undead

According to CryptoCompare, “Plant Vs Undead (PVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Plant Vs Undead has a current supply of 299,999,999 with 50,109,127.96737052 in circulation. The last known price of Plant Vs Undead is 0.01240412 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $497,823.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plantvsundead.com/.”

