Platypus Finance Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (PTP)

Platypus Finance (PTP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Platypus Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Platypus Finance has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Platypus Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $267,040.00 worth of Platypus Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Platypus Finance Token Profile

Platypus Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Platypus Finance’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,479,299 tokens. Platypus Finance’s official Twitter account is @platypusdefi. The official website for Platypus Finance is platypus.finance.

Buying and Selling Platypus Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Platypus Finance (PTP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Platypus Finance has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Platypus Finance is 0.08750757 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $391,040.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platypus.finance.”

